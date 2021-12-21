 Subscribe or Login

National

Special Tribunal dismisses Hamilton Ndlovu’s application to stay a review of PPE contracts awarded to him

Hamilton Ndlovu.
0

The Special Tribunal has denied an application by businessman Hamilton Ndlovu and entities associated with him for a stay of the application instituted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) to review and set aside contracts awarded to him.

Ndlovu gained notoriety when he posted a picture of a fleet of brand-new vehicles he had bought with what the SIU says was money flowing from the irregular awarding of contracts worth R172-million to companies linked to him by the NHLS to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) as part of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

In a ruling on Tuesday, Judge Lebogang Modiba found that Ndlovu and the other applicants’ claim that the refusal of the stay application would violate their constitutional right of access to the courts was unsustainable and not bona fide and that Ndlovu failed to establish that it was in the interest of justice for the review application to be stayed.

“Therefore, granting a stay under these circumstances is a great disservice to the public interest. It will also undermine the principle on which the tribunal is founded, to expeditiously dispose of tribunal proceedings. The tribunal rules were drafted to promote this objective,” Modiba ruled.

On 31 August, the SIU and the NHLS obtained an interim interdict from the Special Tribunal preserving properties and funds under the control of Ndlovu worth approximately R42-million. The SIU and NHLS established that transactions were obtained by Ndlovu’s companies by abusing the emergency procurement procedures adopted by the NHLS to respond to the Covid-19 disaster.

In the latest ruling, Modiba found that Ndlovu barely denied the allegations by the SIU and NHLS that he and the other applicants failed to make full disclosure of financial means and may have other independent means to finance the review application.

The judge said in the application for the interim order, a prima facie case was made out that approximately R152-million flowed to Ndlovu for his personal use.

“Only R103-million is preserved under the SARS (South African Revenue Service) preservation order and the interim order. Approximately R50-million remains unaccounted for by Ndlovu. This includes R15-million withdrawn in cash through tellers and ATMs,” the judge said, adding that Ndlovu had a “paltry response” to the opposing respondents’ allegation that R50-million remained unaccounted for.

“For the purpose of the stay application, it is to the tribunal that the applicants owe a duty to candidly place facts before it to justify the exercise of a discretion in their favour to stay the review application. They have failed in this regard,” Modiba found.

Should the PPE contracts be set aside, the NHLS and SIU seek a judgement debt in the amount of R172.7-million against Ndlovu. Modiba noted that the difference between this amount and the value of the assets preserved under the interim order is approximately R130-million. 

“It is therefore in the interest of justice that the review application is finalised without delay for the opposing respondents to resort to post-judgment execution processes,” she ruled.

“Such processes may include an application for a provisional order placing the applicants under provisional sequestration and liquidation as appropriate, for a full investigation into their undisclosed assets. Therefore, the funds that have not been accounted for remain under significant risk of dissipation. 

“The review application is replete with allegations of Ndlovu’s disposition to quickly dissipate funds and channel them through associated third party companies to avoid detection. The dissipation of R10-million in legal fees through Ndlovu’s erstwhile attorneys in just seven months, which is common course in this application, is evidence of Ndlovu’s such disposition.” Modiba added.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Special Tribunal dismisses Hamilton Ndlovu’s application to stay a review...

M&G Premium

Judge Lebogang Modiba was not persuaded by Ndlovu’s claim that the refusal of the stay application would violate his constitutional right of access to the courts
Lizeka Tandwa
Environment

International community seeks to better tap into groundwater in 2022

Efforts are ramping up to make invisible water resources more visible in policy as a solution to drought and climate change
tunicia phillips
Coronavirus

Advisors suggest end to quarantine of asymptomatic Covid-19 contacts

M&G Premium

According to the ministerial advisory committee, the quarantine period for “high-risk contacts” of Covid-19 patients is not an effective measure for containing the spread of the virus
marcia zali
National

Zondo commission asks for two-month extension on final report deadline

Commission says that although it worked hard to meet the 30 December deadline, more work is still needed and it has ample funds to continue until February
tunicia phillips
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×