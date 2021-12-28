 Subscribe or Login

Coronavirus

Health department rolls out Pfizer boosters to eligible individuals

A vaccine carrying freezer with vials of Moderna, Janssen and Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines as the Colombian government begins to vaccinate children between ages 3 to 11 against the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with the China's SINOVAC vaccine, in Ipiales - Nari–o, Colombia on November 3, 2021. (Photo by: Camilo Erasso/Long Visual Press/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
0

The official rollout of the Pfizer booster vaccination shots kicks off on Tuesday and the health department says it is hopeful that those eligible will go and get their shots even during the festive period.

According to the official South African coronavirus website, 9 118 people had already received their Covid-19 booster shots as of 27 December.

Those who received the first primary two doses of the vaccine six months ago are eligible for the booster.

“We are aware that most people are still in the festive period mood, so we don’t expect a high turnout this week,” health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said, adding that healthcare workers would nevertheless be ready to assist those who came to get  vaccinated.

Booster shots of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine have been available since December 24 for individuals who received their primary dose at least two months prior.

More than 231 954 J&J boosters have already been administered through the Sisonke 2 study to monitor the effectiveness of the single-dose vaccine booster given to healthcare workers first vaccinated in February.

Mohale said the health department was encouraging all those eligible for both the J&J and Pfizer boosters to go to their nearest vaccination sites to get the “life saving” jabs.

With the holiday season almost over, the department has also reiterated calls for parents and guardians of children aged between 12 and 17 years old to encourage them to get vaccinated before schools open for the 2022 academic year.

Currently, more than 884 387 vaccines in the 12 to 17 years cohort have been administered.

At least 39.78-million adults aged 18 years and above have received at least one vaccine dose, with more than 15.5-million (38.9%) being fully vaccinated.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Marcia Zali
Marcia Zali is an award winning journalist

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

High court halts Shell’s seismic exploration along Wild Coast

M&G Premium

Judge Gerald Bloem sustained the argument from affected local communities that the oil giant had failed to consult and to refute their evidence that it would cause lasting harm to marine life
emsie ferreira
Coronavirus

Health department rolls out Pfizer boosters to eligible individuals

Low uptake anticipated because of festive season, but healthcare workers stand ready
marcia zali
Opinion

Richard Branson: Remembering Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Arch was one of the most positive, funny, life-affirming people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing, writes Richard Branson.
richard branson
Opinion

Archbishop Tutu — a man of God who liked to...

‘The Arch’ never stopped joking as he fought oppression locally and globally, writes Thembisa Fakude.
thembisa fakude
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×