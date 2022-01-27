Subscribe

National

Load-shedding on the cards as Eskom prioritises maintenance

Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images
0

South Africa may soon be affected by rolling blackouts again because of planned maintenance by state power utility Eskom.

The country has not had load-shedding since November last year. 

“We will continue with the planned maintenance and it may contribute to the risk of load-shedding, but we have taken a decision and will stick to that decision because we need to invest in the future,” Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer told a state of the system briefing on Thursday.

The objective of the planned maintenance programme is to achieve a reliable and sustainable generation plant and this will reduce the risk and frequency of the occurrence of load shedding. 

The planned maintenance programme will contribute to the risk of load-shedding during times of capacity constraints, according to Oberholzer.

“We will do whatever we can to limit load-shedding, because we do understand the impact thereof on the country and on the lives of 60-million people,” he said.

“I can assure you that we have dedicated and committed colleagues who fully understand this mandate and they will do what they need to make sure we improve the performance of generation.”

“The generation side of the business remains very challenging due to plant unreliability and unpredictability contributing to numerous breakdowns,” he added.

Oberholzer said the utility was behind on planned maintenance, with 91.29% completed as opposed to the year-to-date target of 93%. Completion of the planned maintenance programmes remains a crucial focus area for the utility.

“We are doing our best to limit load-shedding, but not at the cost of doing effective planned maintenance. When you do not need to use electricity please refrain from doing so,” he cautioned. 

Anathi Madubela is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the M&G.

Make sense of your world

Subscribe to Mail & Guardian at R10/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Just three car models make up nearly 50% of SA...

M&G Premium

‘Toyota Quantum and HiAce vehicles are on road on a semi-full-time basis and travel more kilometres vs other models and would, thus, be exposed to more on-road conflict situations,’ the report reads
tunicia phillips
National

Load-shedding on the cards as Eskom prioritises maintenance

Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer says the utility will continue with planned maintenance, even at the risk of load-shedding
anathi madubela
Business

Reserve Bank lifts rates again as high inflation takes its...

The monetary policy committee has voted to lift the repo rate by another 25 basis points as advanced economies mull policy tightening
Sarah Smit
Health

Counting the costs of childbirth in young girls

Among other psychosocial concerns, pre-teen and teenage births contribute to poor mother and child nutrition results
marcia zali
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×