Subscribe

National

Denel’s R1.2bn loss from R6bn profit highlights dire state of state-owned companies

0

The decline of state-owned arms manufacturer Denel can be gleaned from how the company went from having a record R35-billion order book in 2015 to begging the treasury for R500-million last year just to stay afloat. 

These financial figures are in part two of the judicial commission of inquiry into the state capture commission report, which was released publicly on Tuesday. 

The report found that Denel, prior to its 2011 board being dissolved in 2015, increased its revenue from R3.2-billion in 2011 to R6-billion in 2015. 

The report implicated the Gupta family, through the family’s associate Salim Essa, in hollowing out the state-owned company that had previously been praised by parliament for its efficiencies and received successive clean audits from the auditor general’s office. 

The hollowing out of Denel, the report stated, was through the Gupta family’s company, VR Laser, which received preferential and exclusive contracts from Denel Land Systems and Denel Vehicle Systems. 

The report added that Denel had been functioning well under chief executive Riaz Saloojee, who was removed from his post for supposedly not bending to the whims of the Gupta family in giving business to VR Laser. 

The new board chairperson, Dan Mantsha, who later became former president Jacob Zuma’s personal lawyer, was appointed by former public enterprise minister Lynne Brown after being “struck off the roll of attorneys for a long list of acts of misconduct”. 

The report recommended that the appointment of board members and executive management at state-owned companies be moved away from politicians because of their “failure” to select people of integrity. 

“They [state companies] are all going down one by one and, quite often, they depend on bailouts,” according to the report. 

Denel has also not been immune to requiring bailouts, having received R5.9-billion from the treasury, including a R1.8-billion injection for the company’s turnaround strategy in the 2019-20 financial year. 

According to the report: “Denel recorded a loss of R1.2-billion as at the end of December 2020, and had forecasted a net loss of R1.6-billion by the end of March 2021.”

Make sense of your world

Subscribe to Mail & Guardian at R10/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Denel’s R1.2bn loss from R6bn profit highlights dire state of...

The second state capture report shows how the arms company went from a R35-billion order book to begging the treasury for cash to stay afloat
khaya koko
National

Chief justice interviews: Mbuyiseli Madlanga

In an answer to a predictable question, the constitutional court justice cautioned that unfounded attacks on the judiciary risked undermining its legitimacy and the rule of the law
emsie ferreira
National

How the Guptas captured Transnet

The former president, cabinet ministers, board members and executives all played a role in the Gupta family looting the state company of billions.
Paddy Harper
National

Eskom announces stage 2 load-shedding starting Wednesday

The breakdown of two generating units overnight has necessitated that stage 2 load shedding be implemented from 11am on Wednesday until 5am on Monday.
Staff Reporter
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×