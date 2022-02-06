What would you do if your loved one’s body was stuck in a mortuary and you couldn’t bury them?

Thousands of bodies are waiting at the government mortuary while families beg for them to be returned to be buried. The bodies are decomposed, burned beyond recognition, or are the remains of victims of crimes. They lie in the morgue like hostages as the police DNA backlog grows.

In 2019 Felicia Ndlovu went missing. Her family searched for her. They reported her missing at the local police station, but there were no leads. Three months later, as the police were investigating three other women who had also gone missing in the area, Felicia’s body was found.