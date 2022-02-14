Forensic report details R156-million overspending on 1 Military Hospital upgrade

Senior executive officials from both the department of public works and infrastructure and the defence department are to be held liable for irregular expenditure valued at more than R156-million on repair and maintenance work at the 1 Military Hospital at Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria, incurred between 2009 and 2011, according to a forensic investigation report that is to be brought before parliament this week.
