Hlophe is trying to place impeachment in limbo: Ngcukaitobi

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe’s court bid to avert impeachment was not based on a sound legal argument but a strategy of disqualifying every available judge from upholding the decision that he was guilty of gross misconduct, the Johannesburg high court heard on Tuesday.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), stated at the outset of his pleading that the case was about the independence of the judiciary.