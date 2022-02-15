Subscribe

Hlophe is trying to place impeachment in limbo: Ngcukaitobi

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi (Photo by Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe’s court bid to avert impeachment was not based on a sound legal argument but a strategy of disqualifying every available judge from upholding the decision that he was guilty of gross misconduct, the Johannesburg high court heard on Tuesday.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), stated at the outset of his pleading that the case was about the independence of the judiciary.

Emsie Ferreira

National

The embattled Western Cape judge president lacks a sound argument in law and in his review bid is seeking to disqualify his peers from holding him to account, the high court heard
emsie ferreira
