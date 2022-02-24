Subscribe

Health

The case for a maternal support grant

The maternal and child mortality rate in KwaZulu-Natal is cause for concern.
Financial support for pregnant mothers can help avoid the lifelong consequences of stunting.
0

A healthy nation is a wealthy nation, and a developing one such as ours must ensure that there are no obstacles in its growth path. It is therefore concerning that, like his predecessor Tito Mboweni, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has not considered the reduction of stunting as a priority in the budget that he tabled in parliament this week.

Stunting, which affects as many as a quarter of children under five in South Africa, threatens to exacerbate the “triple challenge” of unemployment, poverty and inequality that the government promises to eradicate every year. This condition, that arises from chronic malnutrition in pregnancy and the early years of life, undermines our ability as a nation to “create a better life for all” by stunting children’s ability to learn, secure an income in adulthood and participate as productive members of South Africa’s economy. 

A study conducted in 2021 by Grow Great, in partnership with Stellenbosch University and Embrace Movement for Mothers, found that pregnant women living in disadvantaged communities in the Western Cape were going hungry and were experiencing poor mental health and economic insecurity. Of the 2618 women surveyed, 71% were unemployed, 39% reported going hungry at least once in the previous week and 61% reported feeling “down, depressed or hopeless to some degree in the past week”.

Such challenges impact maternal and child health negatively. Without safe, diverse and healthy foods, unborn babies are deprived of the macro and micronutrients necessary for healthy growth and development. They start their lives shortchanged, burdened with ill health and a brain deprived of necessary nutrients for full cognitive development. They go on to struggle with educational attainment, are less likely to secure employment in adulthood and are more likely to be trapped in intergenerational cycles of poverty, compared to their non-stunted counterparts.

Minister Godongwana, extending the child support grant into pregnancy (ie, the maternal support grant) is estimated to cost us only 1.2% of the total grant budget for 2021-22. This is a small ask considering the massive return on investment. 

In your speech, Minister, you remark that you have the tough challenge of striking a balance between saving lives and livelihoods while supporting inclusive growth. Here we present you with a strategy that does both.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Ofentse Mboweni
Ofentse Mboweni is communications officer for the Grow Great campaign. He has a keen interest in South African politics and history, is an avid reader and loves anything to do with good hip-hop music, literature and afrofuturism. Described as a "blerd" and postmodernist by some, he prefers to be called OJ.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Article

South Africa’s support for strong, global plastic treaty hailed as...

Last year, leaked documents showed that the country was rejecting the proposed treaty
sheree bega
National

July riots: ‘Police confiscated and burned our food’

The police inaction during the July unrest might have seemed unusual for South Africa, but in Soweto, its par for the course
phakamisa mayaba
Environment

Plastic waste is a planetary crisis

A United Nations meeting in Kenya is a step towards developing a legally binding global treaty that will decisively tackle plastic pollution
sheree bega
National

KZN blackisting fail lets PPE looters off the hook

M&G PREMIUM

No KwaZulu-Natal departments have yet initiated a blacklisting process against those implicated in the Special Investigating Unit’s personal protective equipment fraud report
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×