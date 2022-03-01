Subscribe

National

Thembi Majola appointed DG for State Security

The position has been a critical one for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fill with allegations being made at the State Capture commission of a parallel intelligence agency being established to benefit Zuma and his political cronies. (Photo by Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

Ambassador Thembi Majola has been appointed the new director general of the State Security Agency (SSA), effective 1 March.

The announcement was made via a statement from the presidency late on Monday. The position was deemed one of many critical posts needing to be filled in senior security positions.

The SSA has widely been deemed ineffectual and beset by factionalism since the administration of former president Jacob Zuma, with allegations being made at the State Capture commission of a parallel intelligence agency being established to benefit Zuma and his political cronies.

The agency was also severely criticised in the High Level Review Panel report of 2018 and, most recently, in the report of the presidential panel that was established to probe the July riots.

“The appointment of Ambassador Thembi Majola to this position is an important part of our work to stabilise the country’s intelligence services. Her extensive experience in government, international relations and security makes her well placed to lead the reform and rebuilding of the State Security Agency,” Ramaphosa said in the statement.

“Her appointment is expected to give greater impetus to the implementation of the report of the SSA High Level Review Panel and the recommendations of the Expert Panel into the July 2021 unrest,” he said.

The High Level Review Panel report found that there had been “serious politicisation and factionalism of the intelligence community over the past decade or more”.

This had resulted in “an almost complete disregard for the Constitution, policy, legislation and other prescripts, and [had the effect of] turning our civilian intelligence community into a private resource to serve the political and personal interests of particular individuals”.

There was concern, according to that report, that there had been a “deliberate repurposing of the SSA”.

Last month, in the 154-page Report of the Expert panel into the July 2021 Civil Unrest, a number of intelligence failures were highlighted, including vacancies in key positions within the security cluster. That report also mentioned factional battles within the ANC, and how these impacted on the riots.

It also noted that at the time of the unrest, there had only been moderate progress in implementing of the High Level Review Panel Report.

Majola was a former deputy minister of energy and was South Africa’s ambassador to Senegal, Mauritania, Cape Verde, Gambia and Guinea Bissau.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Des Erasmus
Des Erasmus is a freelance writer and editor based in KwaZulu-Natal. She currently writes and edits for various publications and in her limited spare time, can be found enjoying Durban's warm sea.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Thembi Majola appointed DG for State Security

The presidency announced the ambassador's appointment - for a period of three years - late on Monday
des erasmus
Politics

eThekwini speaker Nyawose wants to be seen as a leader...

M&G Premium

Nyawose believes the ANC eThekwini region can lead the party’s renewal process at the national elective conference in December
Paddy Harper
Education

Mbeki left out of ANC renewal commission

The commission, made up of ANC elders, will be charged with drafting the party’s programme of unity and renewal for the next decade
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

ANC working committee mulls disbanding Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga, women’s...

The party’s NWC is said to have discussed disbanding its Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga provinces, with the North West calling for an extended term
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×