Ukraine envoy interview: Too soon to tell the economic impact of war

It is still too early to ascertain the full economic effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a prolonged conflict will make it that much worse, said Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine’s ambassador to South Africa.

Speaking during a media briefing at the US embassy in Pretoria on Thursday, Abravitova also appealed to the South African government for assistance, saying her embassy was in talks with the department of international relations and cooperation about refuge for its citizens who have been trapped outside Ukraine since the start of the war.

“Those Ukrainian citizens who are staying in South Africa now and whose visas are expiring, we have asked that they also receive some assistance from the government,” she said.

Speaking to the Mail & Guardian afterwards, Abravitova said it was difficult to speak about the economic effect on the world in general, and Ukraine in particular, “when your country is under attack in the war, when you cannot make any forecast not only for the economy but whether tomorrow any city in Ukraine that was peaceful yesterday will survive the next day”.

“I would avoid any estimations in the meantime. We see the impact already and it will be stronger every day unless we stop this aggression of Russia,” she said.

Addressing journalists virtually from Washington, US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee said there had been an immediate effect on the African continent in terms of fuel prices and commodities.

“There are also ongoing efforts by the United States and other international partners to take steps to stabilise energy production to improve supply chains and to maybe develop new African supply chains and build new relationships,” Phee said.

“There may be a reordering of economic engagement but it’s hard to know conclusively how that will play out.”

Earlier in the week, crude oil prices shot up past $115 a barrel in the continued fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February. By Friday, prices had moderated to $110. Russian exports account for 8% of the global oil supply.

South Africa has drawn some criticism after joining 34 other countries in abstaining when the majority of United Nations member states voted on Wednesday against the Russian invasion.

Abravitova acknowledged that South Africa’s decision had been influenced by the fact that it received support from the then Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) during its decades-long against apartheid.

“We must understand that Russia, which took the legacy of the USSR, is strongly following the narrative of its important countries in Southern Africa and generally in Africa,” Abravitova said.

US embassy chargé d’affaires Todd Haskell urged South Africa to take a stand and make a clear pronouncement on the matter.

“As Desmond Tutu used to say: in a fight between the oppressor and the oppressed, choosing not to take sides is taking the side of the oppressor,” Haskell said.

