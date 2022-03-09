Subscribe

National

Eskom implements stage four load-shedding as more units fail

The court agreed with Eskom that the “only and effective remedy
Power cuts are expected until Friday while the utility relies on emergency reserves. (Dean Hutton/Getty Images)
0

Eskom “regrettably” announced early on Wednesday that it would move to stage four load-shedding from 9am, which is set to continue until 5am on Friday — the result of additional generation units failing. 

The national power supplier introduced stage two load-shedding on Monday saying the rolling blackouts would be implemented continuously until early on Wednesday morning after unit 3 at its Medupi power station in Limpopo broke down. 

Instead of the stage two being lifted on Wednesday morning, stage four was announced after four generation units tripped overnight at a number of power stations.

“Eskom would like to apologise for the implementation of load-shedding, and will continuously review the situation and act appropriately as circumstances change,” the power said in a statement

Failing units at Kendal, Duvha, Camden and Kusile power stations reduced the available generation capacity by 15 439 megawatts, of which 5 505MW was for planned maintenance.

Eskom said that although it had restored four units to service, there was still a need to “ramp up to full output”, which required reliance on emergency generation reserves. 

“This being the fourth day of extremely high diesel usage, the emergency reserves are being depleted faster than can be replenished. Stage four load-shedding will therefore give us the space required to replenish the emergency reserves and continue to manage the system safely.”

Eskom is expected to address the media during an emergency briefing later on Wednesday morning.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Business

Inquiry into Karpowership winning power bid scrapped

A recent high court ruling on another matter led parliament’s portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy to halt the inquiry into the risk mitigation independent power producers procurement programme linked to Karpowership.
anathi madubela
Politics

ANC secretaries frustrated with committee overhaul

M&G Premium

The secretaries say their powers are being gradually removed, with the latest NWC action set to take centre stage at the next national executive committee meeting
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Eskom implements stage four load-shedding as more units fail

Power cuts are expected until Friday while the utility relies on emergency reserves
Eunice Stoltz
Article

The nuclear threat is back

Having failed to heed the lessons of the Cold War during a brief window of peace in the early 1990s, the world is now living with the consequences.
mohamed elbaradei
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×