Zondo report softened resistance to private funding for NPA

In 2005, Nashua gave printers worth about R12 000 to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). It is a banal fact, but one cited by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola by way of saying that donations to the NPA are not a novel idea and that far more substantial support could be leveraged without compromise to its independence.

The NPA needs to find an extra R1.2-billion in the 2023 medium-term economic framework period, over and above the additional R1.1-billion allocated to it in the February budget, according to a reply Lamola gave to a parliamentary question.

That money is earmarked for, among other things, employing 700 prosecutors and trainees, 17 senior advocates for the Asset Forfeiture Unit and 91 staff for the Investigating Directorate.