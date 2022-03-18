Subscribe

‘Unintended consequence of undoing apartheid’: Zim lawyers battle for admittance

Making an appeal: Bruce Chakanyuka, photographed in Soshanguve, is a qualified lawyer, but works as a waiter because he holds Zimbabwean citizenship and has not been granted permanent residence. (James Puttick)
Home is nowhere but here for Bruce Chakanyuka and his Zimbabwean colleagues in law, who have taken their struggle to be allowed to practise as attorneys or advocates in South Africa to the constitutional court.

Chakanyuka, 35, fled to South Africa when he was 21. He obtained an LLB, completed his pupillage in 2020 and hoped to specialise in commercial law. He believed that the Zimbabwean special dispensation permit he had held for more than a decade would eventually translate into permanent residency, for which he first applied in 2015 and without which the Legal Practice Act bars him from admission.

Instead, he works as a waiter to support his two children, who through their mother hold South African nationality.

Emsie Ferreira

A group of Zimbabweans challenging their exclusion from the bar say their home is here, and it is populist opportunism to use unemployment figures to keep their their lives in limbo
