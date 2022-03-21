Subscribe

The damage is ‘immense’ from locust swarms – NC farmer

Farmers are battling outbreaks that are ravaging the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Western Cape. (Photo by Wikus de Wet/AFP)
A Northern Cape sheep farmer is “too scared” to begin counting the cost of the damage unleashed by huge swarms of endemic brown locusts that devoured his grazing lands on his Richmond farm in little more than a day.

“The damage is immense,” said Barry Naude, who like his neighbours in the Hanover district, has already endured four years of hard, brutal drought, which was broken by the November rains. He told how the locust swarms that clouded the skies last week covered 5000ha or “about 10 000 rugby fields. 

“They arrived in the morning and began settling and left the next day… The damage they did, what they’ve eaten in tons is difficult to estimate, but we’re back to square one. It looks as if it never rained with us,” the worried farmer said.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

