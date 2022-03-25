Cape Town’s gangs thrive when the social fabric rips

Over two weeks this month, 11 alleged gang members or affiliates were murdered in Manenberg, one of the City of Cape Town’s impoverished neighbourhoods. The killings were allegedly retaliatory, committed by members of the Hard Livings and Clever Kids gangs.

On the morning of 14 March, in Khayelitsha, less than 20 minutes away, five alleged gangsters were gunned down. Gunfire continues to echo in Bonteheuwel, Hanover Park, Lansdowne and Athlone.

Many more killings have taken place since the flare-up. Most names do not reach the media. The most recent reported killing took place on Wednesday. A man was shot four times. It was a hit, sources told the Mail & Guardian. Another one.