The voluminous docket in the new R28-million tax fraud charges slapped on former ANC MP Vincent Smith, which is in addition to his fraud and corruption charges involving former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi, has further delayed his case.

Smith, who appeared in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday, asked for a three-month postponement so that his legal team can study the updated case docket the state has compiled against him, and so that he can consult tax experts.