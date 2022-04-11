Subscribe

Education

Apply now for the 2023 school year, Western Cape education department urges parents

Since the introduction of the online application for pupils in 2016
0

With one week left for parents and guardians to apply for places for their children in the 2023 school year, the education department in the Western Cape expects an increase in applications. At the start of April, submissions had already surpassed those made in the same period in 2021.

But Bronagh Hammond, the spokesperson for the department, warned parents and guardians who had not yet made an application that late applications could affect their choice of placement as well as the provincial education department’s planning.

“The parents of 120 000 children have already applied for school places, of which, 57 000 are for grade 8 enrolment. We want to thank all those that have applied timeously and appeal to others that wish to apply for the next school year, to do so by 15 April 2022,” Hammond said on Monday. 

At the halfway mark on 1 April, more than 90 000 people had registered their children. This is about 30 000 more than the same period in 2021, according to Hammond.

Western Cape schools have seen significant increases in learners from other provinces and countries over the last few years, because of a continuous flow of people moving to Cape Town from other provinces for a career change, in search of job opportunities or a change in lifestyle.  

The Mail & Guardian reported last year that preliminary figures recorded in March 2021 showed 19 400 learners were applying in schools from outside the province. Most of these learners enrolled in schools in Du Noon, Mfuleni, Helderberg Basin and Khayelitsha, Hammond said at the time. 


Parents and guardians can log onto https://admissions.westerncape.gov.za to apply online.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

Dead fish found in stream near Sasol’s Secunda plant

Company says ‘no conclusive evidence’ on whether the Secunda operation’s activities and the observed dead fish are related
sheree bega
National

Eskom enforces stage-two rolling blackouts, citing tripped unit

The state-owned utility’s R392-billion debt has hampered its ability to maintain some of its coal-fired power stations, resulting in 14 years of load-shedding
Stella Mapenzauswa
Africa

Daniel’s in the Meta lion’s den

Daniel Motaung spent six months moderating isiZulu content on Facebook but was fired after he tried to organise better pay and working conditions. Now he’s fighting for his digital colleagues
carey baraka
Politics

Once again Zuma claims sudden illness, this time as court...

The former president’s counsel told the high court he suffered a medical emergency, before pleading that the trial be delayed pending his latest attempt at securing the removal of the state prosecutor
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×