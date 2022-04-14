David Masondo to support the ANC’s step-aside resolution 2.0

As the debate around the ANC’s step-aside resolution continues, party heavyweight and Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo, who is said to be destined for a top-six position, has made it clear he will support a decision to exclude those affected by the rule from contesting for posts.

Speaking to the Mail & Guardian at the three-year anniversary celebration of the OR Tambo School of Political Education, which he heads, the governing party national executive committee (NEC) member said he would express this at the next meeting when the matter was tabled.