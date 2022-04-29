Subscribe

Senzo Mewiya trial: Gun expert in Oscar Pistorius case to testify

The expected testimony of police ballistics expert Captain Christian Mangena — a witness in convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius’s trial — will attempt to link the accused to the alleged murder weapon in the Senzo Meyiwa trial
The expected testimony of police ballistics expert Captain Christian Mangena — a witness in convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius’s trial — will attempt to link the accused to the alleged murder weapon in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, although the state’s first witness cast doubt on its case. 

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

