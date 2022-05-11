Subscribe

National

Defence department blames lack of funding for failure to act on gender-based violence in the SANDF

(Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

The department of defence says its efforts to establish a sexual offences investigating structure are being scuppered by inadequate funding from the treasury and its inability to retain skilled investigators.  

The department told committee members on 4 May that it would redirect portions of its annual budget to establish the investigating structure in an effort to combat gender-based violence and rape committed by defence force members.

An investigation by the auditor general into the department’s records — presented before parliament’s portfolio committee for military veterans — found that a lack of accountability and consequence management is rife. Additionally, positions including in the military police for investigations and legal personnel, who are key in the areas of accountability, have not been filled. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Kimberley Schoeman

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Defence department blames lack of funding for failure to act...

M&G PREMIUM

An investigation by the auditor general into the defence department’s records found that a lack of accountability and consequence management is rife
KimberleySchoeman
Environment

Binding due diligence laws ‘key to enforcing legal liability for...

There’s always a risk of due diligence becoming a mere box-ticking exercise for big firms, panel discussion hears
Eunice Stoltz
National

Covid-19 corruption-busting judge is the new Special Tribunal president

Judge Lebogang Modiba, who has seized more than R500-million in alleged PPE graft, replaces Judge Mlindelwa Gidfonia Makhanya
khaya koko
Business

Commodity prices buoy South Africa amid China’s slow growth blow

M&G Premium

South Africa’s fate is tied to China’s, but war-related disruptions in the global energy market keep exports going
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×