Mogokolodi Digama’s life was snuffed out one fateful night at a spaza shop on his way home from work. Gunmen attacked and killed Digama, a warrant officer in the police force, and then drove off in his vehicle, which was later found burnt out in Madibong village in the Sekhukhune district in Limpopo, in June 2021.
Women who kill: ‘Categories that rely on gender norms not useful’
Advertising
Your M&G
Did you enjoy this feature? The Mail & Guardian has a proud 35 year history of producing South Africa’s best-informed, independent journalism. Since the very beginning, we have relied on the support of paying subscribers to fund our writers.
Doing so guarantees our editorial independence and enables us to survive no matter what the bad actors, the economy or Covid-19 throws at us. Want to support the Mail & Guardian? You can get unlimited access to all of stories, plus our weekly crossword and subscriber events from just R99 a month.