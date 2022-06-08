Subscribe

National

Owen Rogers appointed to the constitutional court

Western Cape high court judge Owen Rogers. (Office of the Chief Justice)
0

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday appointed well respected Western Cape high court judge Owen Rogers to the constitutional court.

The appointment flows from a round of interviews with five candidates for two vacancies at the apex court, after which the Judicial Service Commission put forth only four names after faulting David Unterhalter for failing to recuse himself on a constitutional court matter.

This meant that the president could only fill one of the vacancies as all five candidates interviewed would have had to be recommended for him to select two.

The other candidates were Alan Dodson SC, supreme court of appeal judge Mahube Molemela and Gauteng high court judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane.

Rogers was asked by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to avail himself for consideration for the constitutional court, where he has acted since last year. He has since 2017, also acted at the Supreme Court of Appeal. 

His rulings include setting aside the sale of South Africa’s strategic fuel reserves, and the majority judgment in which the constitutional court held that the courts did not have the power to extend the constitutional time limit for elections to be held. Hence the Electoral Commission of South Africa could not postpone local government elections until early this year because of concerns that they would not be free and fair because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The elections were then held last November.

As one of three white male candidates, Rogers was asked during his interview by commissioner Mvuzo Notyesi whether he believed that achieving demographic representivity at the constitutional court was crucial.

Rogers replied that he believed there was at this stage — with five male judges and three female judges on the bench — no overwhelming obligation on the JSC to prioritise gender parity. 

The most important consideration should perhaps rather be judicial excellence.

It was the third time Unterhalter was overlooked.

It emerged during his interview that he had not recused himself after being part of the panel at the supreme court of appeal that refused leave to appeal when the court was petitioned in a matter involving Eskom, when the same case later came before the constitutional court.

“I did not recognise that I had sat previously and that I should have recused myself,” he conceded.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Owen Rogers appointed to the constitutional court

The well-respected Western Cape high court judge was named after the April interviews where the JSC overlooked David Unterhalter a third time
emsie ferreira
Health

Respiratory virus kills 100 000 children worldwide

Most cases and deaths in young children occur in lower-income countries
sanjeet bagcchi
National

Food safety is everyone’s business on World Food Safety Day

The World Health Organisation dismisses the “five second rule” as part of drive to prevent illness and death from bad food
kimberleys
Podcasts

Ramaphosa survives internal challenge, but impeachment storm awaits

M&G PREMIUM

The president may not have the support of the entire ANC caucus should a vote of no confidence in him take place
Paddy Harper & emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×