Zondo keeps interviews JSC decorous after reiterating old criteria

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. (Photo by Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
The Judicial Service Commission has recommitted to its selection criteria agreed in 2010 and agreed to treat all candidates for appointment to the bench with respect and dignity, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said on Tuesday.

Emsie Ferreira

Zondo keeps interviews JSC decorous after reiterating old criteria

In interviews with candidates for the constitutional court, issues of race, gender and transformation featured but did not crowd out questions on points of law
emsie ferreira
