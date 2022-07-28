Numsa’s Irvin Jim claims media takedown campaign

Amid the war of words that has stalked the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa’s (Numsa’s) congress, the union’s general secretary, Irvin Jim, claims there has been a media campaign aimed at bringing him down.

On Tuesday, before he had made any public statement about the congress being interdicted — reportedly causing some bewildered delegates to arrive at the Cape Town venue without any direction from the union’s leaders — Jim issued a lengthy statement targeting amaBhungane journalist Micah Reddy.