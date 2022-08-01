As the 10 year anniversary of the massacre that claimed the lives of 44 mineworkers, police officers and security guards in Marikana draws near, some widows of the tragedy are still waiting for houses promised to them in the aftermath.
10 years later, not all Marikana widows have received promised houses
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here