Subscribe

National

10 years later, not all Marikana widows have received promised houses

Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) dance and sing around Wonderkop Hill during the 4th anniversary of the Marikana shooting in Rustenburg, South Africa. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
0

As the 10 year anniversary of the massacre that claimed the lives of 44 mineworkers, police officers and security guards in Marikana draws near, some widows of the tragedy are still waiting for houses promised to them in the aftermath.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

The ANC’s tyranny of the collective

Moral duality characterises collective societies. One set of norms applies to in-group members; a different set applies to out-group individuals. The governing party's collectivist politics is divisive and paralysing
sansia blackmore
National

South Africa is trapped again: what kind of leaders can...

The country is also the most unequal in the world, and about 55.5% (30.3 million people) of the population live in poverty
Chris Jones
Sport

Farewell Sebastian Vettel, humanitarian extraordinaire

Vettel’s departure, just like Kimi Raikkonen's, is going to leave a huge hole in the sport
brent van der schyff
National

10 years later, not all Marikana widows have received promised...

M&G Premium

Eight out of the 44 widows are still waiting for their houses but Sibanye-Stillwater says they are ‘under construction’
anathi madubela
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×