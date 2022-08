The constitutional court has upheld a prohibition that bars locally trained foreign lawyers who are legally resident in South Africa, but do not hold citizenship or permanent residency, from being enrolled to practise law here.

In a unanimous judgment written by justice Zukisa Tshiqi, the court dismissed an appeal against a ruling by the Free State high court in September 2021 that found that section 24(2)(b) of the Legal Practice Act (LPA) was neither unconstitutional nor invalid.