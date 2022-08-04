Subscribe

HouseAd-700x250-2022-Aug05 (1)
National

Poachers, climate change push South Africa’s succulents to the brink

Three species of the aloe quiver trees have been listed as threatened. (Photo by Christian VAISSE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
0

Even before the poachers came for it, the dwarf succulent, Conophytum regale — also called buttons, knoppies and dumplings — was rare in the wild. It was known to occur in just one tiny spot in the Namaqualand region and found nowhere else on Earth. 

In the last year, it’s been wiped out. 

“We monitored the site in April last year and when we went back to monitor in April this year, every single plant had been removed [by poachers],” a botanical horticulturist told the Mail & Guardian. “It had been completely exterminated … and is now extinct in the wild.”

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising
HouseAd-300x250-2022-Aug05

Latest stories

Africa

The US and Rwanda: how the relationship has evolved since...

The US is concerned by the tensions between Rwanda and the DRC because of its historical relationship with Rwanda and its past alleged interference in eastern DRC
jonathan beloff
National

Poachers, climate change push South Africa’s succulents to the brink

M&G Premium

With a 250% increase in plants confiscated from traffickers since 2019, the declines are unprecedented, says South African National Biodiversity Institute
sheree bega
Opinion

The ANC is now just an empty vessel

M&G Premium

It can neither hold the centre nor lead society. The recent policy conference was bereft of new ideas
Richard Calland
National

Racism in South Africa: why the ANC has failed to...

It is a historical fact that the economic prosperity of whites in South Africa is based on the racist exploitation and impoverishment of blacks
Mandisi Majavu
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×