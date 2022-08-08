Metalworkers’ union saga revives investment company row

Today, former trade unionist Johnny Copelyn’s stake in Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) is worth close to a billion rand.

Copelyn served as the general secretary of the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union (Sactwu) for 20 years before he became the chief executive of the Cape-Town based investment holding firm in 1997.

That year, Sactwu and the investment arm of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) reversed a number of their assets in exchange for shares in HCI. The move gave the two unions control of a JSE-listed company for the first time. In 2022 Copelyn will make R19.8-million through his shares, salary and bonus from HCI.