Eskom did not approach the courts, as it said it would, to declare ownership of land it intends selling at what has been described as “garbage-sale” prices, as the parastatal rushes to dispose of property it does not own.
Eskom fails to approach courts in property ‘garbage sale’
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here