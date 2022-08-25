Inside the state’s fraud case against the fugitive Guptas

The state has confirmed that it will rely on the criminal law doctrine of common purpose to prosecute Atul and Rajesh Gupta for fraud and money-laundering in the Nulane Investments case, where it is still seeking the fugitive brothers’ extradition from the United Arab Emirates.

Defence lawyers acting for the Guptas’ Islandsite Investments and the company’s financial director and family friend, Ronica Ragavan — accused number seven and eight — have twice since May asked for further particulars on the charges that they colluded with the brothers and their wives to extract R24.9-million from the Free State government and ensure that most of the money made its way to a UAE Standard Chartered Bank account.