Inside the state’s fraud case against the fugitive Guptas

Accused: Ronica Ragavan, Islandsite Investments director, a friend of the Guptas and accused number eight. (Felix Dlangamandla/Beeld/Gallo Images)
The state has confirmed that it will rely on the criminal law doctrine of common purpose to prosecute Atul and Rajesh Gupta for fraud and money-laundering in the Nulane Investments case, where it is still seeking the fugitive brothers’ extradition from the United Arab Emirates.

Defence lawyers acting for the Guptas’ Islandsite Investments and the company’s financial director and family friend, Ronica Ragavan — accused number seven and eight — have twice since May asked for further particulars on the charges that they colluded with the brothers and their wives to extract R24.9-million from the Free State government and ensure that most of the money made its way to a UAE Standard Chartered Bank account.

Emsie Ferreira

M&G PREMIUM

In papers, prosecutors concede they cannot say where and when the family plotted to defraud the Free State but can still convict them for the Nulane scam
emsie ferreira
