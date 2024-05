Boitumelo Moiloa, Mangaung municipality’s debt collection officer, was suspended for allegedly forging customer services manager Salome Makhooa’s signature so Maine Management and Chartered Accountants Incorporated could be paid R4.2 million for work it did not do.

But Maine Management and Chartered Accountants Incorporated has said the municipality was right to pay the money to them