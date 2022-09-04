Uncertain future for Durban’s homeless farmers

There’s an air of uncertainty over the tented homeless shelter behind Durban’s Elangeni Hotel, set up by the eThekwini municipality to house some of the city’s street people when the Covid-19 lockdown began in March 2020.

The residents, some of whom have been living in the shelter since the lockdown began, have no idea for how long the municipality will keep the facility open — or what will happen to them when it does eventually close.

The shelter and several others were set up by the city, working with NGOs, in the first days of the Covid-19 crisis, housing around 2 400 homeless people who were on the streets when the three-month lockdown was implemented.

They were set up literally overnight as part of the city’s safe open spaces programme, which had been speeded up by the health crisis.

Luthando Thukuthe works in the garden started by homeless people living in a camp arrange by the city during lockdown on the beachfront in Durban. Photograph: Rogan Ward

After June 2020 about 1 800 remaining residents were moved to the North Beach camp and two other sites, with the majority leaving after the lifting of the Covid-19 state of disaster regulations.

Since then their numbers have dwindled to about 500, with about 200 people now living at the North Beach tented camp, where residents are still running a vegetable garden they set up in June 2020.

They still have running water and showers supplied by the eThekwini municipality and receive a weekly visit from a mobile clinic, but are no longer getting meals at the site. Electricity supply was also cut some time ago.

Residents sleep on mattresses placed on top of wooden pallets they have converted into beds. Their clothes hang from the tent frames or from rails they have made out of abandoned metal tubing.

There are no cooking facilities — fires are banned — and residents get their meals at the Denis Hurley Centre or from some of the other feeding schemes running in the city.

Sithembiso Duma, 33, from Newlands in north Durban, has been living at the camp since the end of March 2020, when he was admitted after several days of processing at the reception centre the city set up at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Toilets for the homeless people living in a camp arranged by the city during lockdown on the beachfront in Durban. Photograph: Rogan Ward

Duma had been on the streets for almost four years — having had to leave his family home because of a dispute and later losing his job — before moving into the shelter.