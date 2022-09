The government has made a series of “missteps” in drafting cannabis policy with the result that it will take at least another three years before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise of a green economy can take off.

Industry experts, including Garth Strachan, Ramaphosa’s cannabis policy head, believe the government needs to introduce interim measures to enable the industry to get off the ground while “coherent” legislation was drafted to allow the industry to operate legally in the long term.