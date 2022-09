Twelve years on and the first “Amigo” has gone to jail.

On Tuesday Sipho Shabalala, the former head of the treasury in KwaZulu-Natal and an ANC member, began doing jail time for corruption.

Shabalala, who persistently claimed he acted on the orders of “his principals”, was sentenced last week in the Pietermaritzburg high court to an effective 15 years imprisonment. His defence applied for leave to appeal conviction and sentence but this was denied and his R100 000 bail was revoked.