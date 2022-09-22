SA underworld economy becoming increasingly sophisticated and violent

South Africa’s democracy is in peril unless organised crime can be urgently addressed.

This is the upshot of a damning report that was made public this week.

The 200-plus page report draws on research by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC).

The strategic organised crime risk assessment says seemingly unconnected serious crimes – including illicit drugs, illegal firearms, wildlife and smuggling, extortion, kidnapping, robbery, and assassinations – are indicative of a “dark web”.

If this linked mafia-like system is not properly grasped by law enforcement agencies the country will suffer devastating consequences.

The effects will be felt from central government to rural municipalities, from companies on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange to spaza shops.

“Below the surface, and often not immediately perceptible in each individual incident, is a dark web: a criminal ecosystem that links many of these countless criminal acts, which need to be understood as the manifestations of an escalating set of problems,” said GI-TOC’s director Mark Shaw.

This was driven by South Africa’s increasingly sophisticated, violent underworld economy.

Overlaying illicit economies involving multiple actors were evolving fast and a strategic understanding of them was vital.

GI-TOC’s assessment includes detailed profiles of 15 illicit markets in South Africa that were taking a “devastating” toll on the country’s political, social and economic fabric.

The 15 markets include illicit drugs, illegal firearms, wildlife and smuggling, extortion, kidnapping, robbery, and assassinations.

GI-TOC publicly released the report in Pretoria after separate briefings with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office, cabinet ministers, diplomats and Business Unity South Africa.

The report notes a dramatic increase in murders in South Africa after 2011. The murder rate in the build up to the 1994 democratic elections was about 70 per 100 000. This dropped to about 30 and then “surged steadily upwards” with an almost 40% increase, double that of other developing countries like Mexico.