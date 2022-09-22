Subscribe

National

SA underworld economy becoming increasingly sophisticated and violent

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers enforce a perimeter around a crime scene as pathalogical investigators inspect the crime scene where 14 people where shot dead in a tavern as a forensic team investigates in Soweto on July 10, 2022. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)
0

South Africa’s democracy is in peril unless organised crime can be urgently addressed.

This is the upshot of a damning report that was made public this week.

The 200-plus page report draws on research by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC).

The strategic organised crime risk assessment says seemingly unconnected serious crimes – including illicit drugs, illegal firearms, wildlife and smuggling, extortion, kidnapping, robbery, and assassinations – are indicative of a “dark web”.

If this linked mafia-like system is not properly grasped by law enforcement agencies the country will suffer devastating consequences.

The effects will be felt from central government to rural municipalities, from companies on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange to spaza shops.

“Below the surface, and often not immediately perceptible in each individual incident, is a dark web: a criminal ecosystem that links many of these countless criminal acts, which need to be understood as the manifestations of an escalating set of problems,” said GI-TOC’s director Mark Shaw.

This was driven by South Africa’s increasingly sophisticated, violent underworld economy.

Overlaying illicit economies involving multiple actors were evolving fast and a strategic understanding of them was vital.

GI-TOC’s assessment includes detailed profiles of 15 illicit markets in South Africa that were taking a “devastating” toll on the country’s political, social and economic fabric.

The 15 markets include illicit drugs, illegal firearms, wildlife and smuggling, extortion, kidnapping, robbery, and assassinations.

GI-TOC publicly released the report in Pretoria after separate briefings with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office, cabinet ministers, diplomats and Business Unity South Africa.

The report notes a dramatic increase in murders in South Africa after 2011. The murder rate in the build up to the 1994 democratic elections was about 70 per 100 000. This dropped to about 30 and then “surged steadily upwards” with an almost 40% increase, double that of other developing countries like Mexico.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Greg Ardé
Greg Ardé is a writer interested in issues of equity, entrepreneurship and how cities function. He lives in Durban and has a diploma in journalism. He started his first media job in 1990 and has since worked for a variety of newspapers and magazines, and written three biographies.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Health

Torchlight tragedy: inside a Joburg emergency room during load-shedding

In July, power blackouts left Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital without a CT scanner, a piece of equipment that could have helped save a patient who suffered a serious brain injury.
jesse copelyn
Opinion

Time for Ramaphosa to reveal who paid for his rise...

Concourt ruling vindicates the EFF’s long-standing call for disclosure of funds and donations received during the ANC’s internal party battles and contests.
sihle lonzi
Opinion

The Eskom energy crisis is fixable — and in a...

Four environment-friendly interventions that will ensure that South Africa will have sufficient renewable power supply domestically as well as for export
paul tuson
National

SA underworld economy becoming increasingly sophisticated and violent

M&G PREMIUM

If the mafia-like system is not properly grasped by law enforcement agencies the country will suffer devastating consequences
Greg Arde
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×