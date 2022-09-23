Blackout: Municipalities brace for the worst

Eskom has cut dead suggestions that South Africa could soon be in the grip of a national blackout, but despite the utility’s efforts to allay such fears, some of the country’s biggest municipalities are bracing for the worst.

In Johannesburg, the recent high stages of load-shedding have wreaked havoc on municipal infrastructure, hamstringing service delivery.

Michael Sun, the member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for environment and infrastructure services, said the municipality would not be caught off guard in the eventuality of a “Hollywood-style” blackout.