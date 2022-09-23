Subscribe

National

Blackout: Municipalities brace for the worst

  
A total blackout is unlikely, but South Africa’s municipalities say they won’t be caught off guard. Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images
0

Eskom has cut dead suggestions that South Africa could soon be in the grip of a national blackout, but despite the utility’s efforts to allay such fears, some of the country’s biggest municipalities are bracing for the worst.

In Johannesburg, the recent high stages of load-shedding have wreaked havoc on municipal infrastructure, hamstringing service delivery. 

Michael Sun, the member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for environment and infrastructure services, said the municipality would not be caught off guard in the eventuality of a “Hollywood-style” blackout.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.
Mandisa Nyathi

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Blackout: Municipalities brace for the worst

M&G PREMIUM

A total blackout is unlikely, but South Africa’s municipalities say they won’t be caught off guard
Sarah Smit & mandisa nyathi
Editorial

Eskom’s dalliance with blackouts down to the “hubris” of Ramaphosa’s...

Capital markets are no longer falling over themselves to fund our electricity generation, but South Africa’s leaders should have acted with urgency years ago
Editorial
National

Ace Magashule asbestos trial is postponed to January 2023

Suspended ANC secretary general says delays are aimed at stopping him from standing in December
Paddy Harper
Opinion

The state must ensure SA’s food security

Most household lack access to adequate food to meet dietary needs for a healthy, active lifestyle
Ross Harvey & Stephen Buchanan clarke & leleti maluleke
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×