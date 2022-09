National police commissioner Fannie Masemola is allegedly “protecting” Mpumalanga head of police Semakaleng Manamela from allegations of corruption and abuse of power, including that she demanded gifts worth R2-million at welcoming parties.

The gifts Manamela was showered with included a R78 410 TV stand, couches costing R60 000 as well as R82 332 worth of household appliances. In total, she was found to have “abused” more than R2.1-million of public funds on parties and gifts, a report says.