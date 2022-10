Lieutenant Colonel Godfrey Mahwayi, Major General Maanda Nemutanzhela and Major General Mankosana Makhele – the crime intelligence officers facing R54-million procurement fraud and corruption charges – have been suspended from the police service.

The three officers, along with former national commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, are accused of enabling fraud in the December 2016 purchase of spyware to monitor students protesting under the #FeesMustFall banner.