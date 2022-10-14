Subscribe

National

Rand Water to cut flows to Gauteng councils from Friday night to avoid ‘complete systems crash’

VAAL, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 11: Water flows from the Vaal Dam after several sluice gates were opened by the Department of Water and Sanitation. Rand Water Rand Water said it would apply flow-control management at its reservoirs from Friday evening to avoid them running empty and a “complete systems crash”. (Photo by Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

Rand Water said it would apply flow-control management at its reservoirs from Friday evening to avoid them running empty and a “complete systems crash”.

The move will ensure that Rand Water “takes full control of water supply and no longer relies on consumers to reduce consumption”, spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said.

The utility imposed stage 2 water restrictions last week but water use is still too high for the supply.

Maroo said since the start of spring, Rand Water’s bulk water provision to municipalities had climbed from an average of 4 300 million litres of water a day to 4 900 million litres.

About 17-million people live in municipalities supplied by Rand Water. On average, water consumption in Gauteng per person per day is over 300 litres, compared to the world average of 173 litres per person per day. 

“This is against the backdrop of Rand Water over-abstracting or exceeding its abstraction licence by 400 million cubic metres of water per annum,” Maroo said.

To safeguard the integrity of the system, and to ensure continued supply, Rand

Water imposed a water supply reduction of 30% “so that there is still enough water in the reservoirs to mitigate, among others, intermittent supply”.

Despite the restrictions, she said, water consumption had continued to rise and reservoir levels continue to dwindle because of the higher water usage.

Flow control would be applied from 8pm on Friday until the system recovered, Maroo added.

Intermittent water supply can be expected in many areas within the City of Johannesburg, City of Ekurhuleni, City of Tshwane, Rand West Local Municipality, Mogale City Local Municipality and Rustenburg Local Municipality. To avoid this situation, “consumers must reduce their consumption”.

“We recommend that municipalities impose water restrictions through their by-laws and effectively police their implementation. We further recommend a ban on use of sprinkler systems for watering lawns, use of hosepipes to wash cars and clean pavements as some of the measures to save the situation,” said Maroo.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

Eskom leases land to companies for private renewable energy projects

Partnership with companies producing green power is aimed at taking pressure off the grid
mandisa nyathi
National

Zuma turns to Concourt in bid for acquittal

It’s the latest, and last available, attempt to appeal the dismissal of his plea that Billy Downer and the NPA can’t prosecute him in the arms deal case
emsie ferreira
National

Rand Water to cut flows to Gauteng councils from Friday...

Utility says water restrictions are not going far enough
sheree bega
National

Transnet locomotive case postponed to end of November

The Palm Ridge court granted a postponement to allow the full contents of the docket to be made availed to Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and their co-accused
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×