Mpumalanga Eskom employees arrested for theft

Two incidents of theft by Eskom employees investigated by the Hawks (DPCI) and  Eskom Group Security have led to the arrest of four employees at two power stations in Mpumalanga

A worker at Tutuka power station was arrested on 17 October for allegedly removing 10 drums of hydraulic oil from the storage facilities.

“The stolen drums of hydraulic oil are valued at more than R800 000. The arrested employee appeared in the Standerton magistrate’s court and was remanded in custody for a bail application,” Eskom said in a statement.

In another incident, three cleaning contractors at the Matla power station were arrested on 17 October for the alleged theft of copper cables. The cables were hidden in a waste storage container. 

Eskom said the investigators arrested the trio as they were attempting to remove the waste storage container from the site.  

These are not isolated incident. They come after five Eskom employees were identified in an investigation into sabotage in May, a previous Mail & Guardian report found. The National Prosecuting Authority has been investigating the increase in infrastructure crime that has added strain to the already ailing power system.

“We cannot have such individuals who choose to steal so brazenly, within the employ of Eskom,” said Karen Pillay, Eskom’s senior security manager. “ We shall work ardently to arrest such individuals including their accomplices and bring them to book.”

Kimberley Schoeman

