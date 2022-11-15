Subscribe

Western Cape police ombud still to complete inquiry into cops’ links to gangs

Police have killed three protesters in Relele
Premier Alan Winde called for the investigation after a court judgment indicated senior police officer had worked with members of the 28 gang
The Western Cape police ombud might seek more time to investigate allegations of corrupt ties between gangs and high ranking police officials in the province. 

Police ombud General Oswald Reddy was given two weeks — until Tuesday, 15 November — to decide whether a commission of inquiry should be established into alleged collusion between gangs and the police. 

Premier Alan Winde called for the inquiry after a Western Cape high court judgment suggested senior management in the police were in the pay of members of the 28 gang. 

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Western Cape police ombud still to complete inquiry into cops'...

