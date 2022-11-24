Funding dries up for popular Western Cape Blue Dot taxi service

A R215 million programme between the Western Cape government and the local minibus taxi industry aimed at formalising the sector and improving transport services is coming to an end despite its popularity, as the provincial and national governments quibble over its sustainability.

A total of 800 taxis have since May last year participated in the Blue Dot scheme, which required them to fulfil requirements for vehicle branding, tax compliance and driver behaviour. But the Western Cape government was forewarned that the service was not sustainable, according to Lwaphesheya Khoza, spokesperson for Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.