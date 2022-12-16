Eskom implements stage six load-shedding again

Eskom shifted load-shedding to stage six from early Friday morning, it said on social media.

The struggling power utility attributed the higher stage to the overnight and morning failure of eight generating units, “which necessitated the excessive use of open cycle gas turbines and pumped storage generation”.

“The inability to pump water overnight at the pumped storage schemes and the low diesel levels has resulted in critically low emergency reserves which needs to be conserved. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes,” it said.

At 08:34 Stage 6 loadshedding was implemented. This was necessary due to the failure of 8 generating units overnight and the excessive reliance on OCGTs and pumped storage generation that is rapidly depleting these reserves.



Eskom will give a full update in due course. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 16, 2022

The utility has had a tumultuous week with its chief executive resigning on Wednesday and a delay in tariff hikes being announced.

Since Thursday afternoon, according to Eskom, there had been breakdowns of a unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Tutuka, Kriel, Lethabo. Breakdowns also occurred at Camden power station as well as at two units at Kendal power station.

“In addition, the delay in returning to service a generating unit each ast Arnot, Duvha, Matla, Camden and Hendrina power stations has contributed to capacity constraints.”

No units were able to be returned to service within the past 24-hours, Eskom said.