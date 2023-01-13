NSPCA in dire state as donations dwindle

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is struggling financially and has called on the public to help.

Since the loss of funding in 2017 from its main source, the National Lottery Commission, the organisation has been reliant on members of the public and the business sector for support.

NSPCA public relations officer, Keshvi Nair, said the donations most SPCAs receive today are far less than they received years ago.

“Usually, you would expect to see an increase in donations as the years go by, this is not necessarily the case with our SPCAs, unfortunately. Just as people and businesses are struggling to cope in this economy, so too is the SPCA movement. When the public is affected, so too is the SPCA,” said Nair.

She said the organisation is struggling to make up for the shortfalls, which has resulted in the closure of 43 branches, leaving the organisation with only 77 nationwide.

Nair said the financial constraints now forced them to direct funds to the most important expenses, which meant that animal welfare now has to go without certain things, such as electricity.

SPCA Germiston chairperson Roxanne Brendenkamp sent out a cry for help to the public earlier this week. In an email, she stated that the current economic downturn and increases in the petrol price had hit the branch severely.

She said that the Germiston SPCA has three vehicles but only one in working order. Two of the vehicles have engine and brake problems and the speedometer on one vehicle is in need of repair.

“The SPCA vehicles are the only way that suffering animals in need can be reached, and it is vital that the vehicles are repaired as quickly as possible. We implore local companies and garages if they could possibly assist the SPCA in any way,” Brendenkamp said.

Germiston is in debt with Ekurhuleni municipality and is operating with no electricity. This affects the phone lines which, in turn, prevents the public from requesting assistance for animals in need.

Nair said the main aim of the SPCA is to protect animals from cruelty, neglect and ill-treatment that often results from ignorance of animals and their needs. Euthanasia is another harsh reality for the SPCA.

“The movement often comes under scrutiny for having to euthanise animals, but very little consideration is given to why this has to be done,” she said.

Nair said animals that have not been sterilised led to overpopulation and slow-kill shelters (places that have a no-kill policy) quickly reached full capacity. “Animals often end up being dumped, abandoned, or brutally murdered because people don’t want them, can’t afford them or can’t keep them.”

She said the SPCA does not have the option of turning people away. It admits every animal that is brought to it.