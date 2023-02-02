Data shows that service delivery protests will increase, intensify in 2023

The community of Ethembeni informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, is determined to prevent history repeating itself when residents’ homes were flooded with a combination of sewage and water during winter rains in July 2021.

Ever since then, residents have been protesting, demanding sewerage infrastructure, proper toilets, water, electricity and homes, “not shacks”, community leader Mxolisi Sila told the Mail & Guardian.

“They keep on promising; they have made promises since 1994.”

Despite numerous protests, the four-year-old Ethembeni community and its challenges have not been recognised by any political party, according to Sila.