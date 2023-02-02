Subscribe

National

Data shows that service delivery protests will increase, intensify in 2023

Grievances: Service delivery protests in areas such as Khayelitsha have become ‘a firmly entrenched social phenomenon’, with at least 193 occuring in 2022. Photos: Jaco Marais & David Harrison
0

The community of Ethembeni informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, is determined to prevent history repeating itself when residents’ homes were flooded with a combination of sewage and water during winter rains in July 2021.

Ever since then, residents have been protesting, demanding sewerage infrastructure, proper toilets, water, electricity and homes, “not shacks”, community leader Mxolisi Sila told the Mail & Guardian.

“They keep on promising; they have made promises since 1994.”

Despite numerous protests, the four-year-old Ethembeni community and its challenges have not been recognised by any political party, according to Sila.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Data shows that service delivery protests will increase, intensify in...

M&G PREMIUM

Electricity was the biggest cause and driver of service delivery protests in 2022
Eunice Stoltz
National

Judge Mahube Molemela to head supreme court of appeal

Molemela joined the appellate court four and half years ago and fills the vacancy left by Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya
emsie ferreira
Environment

‘Anyone can own a tiger in SA’: Tigers and the...

With more tigers on the loose, experts point to an unregulated captive breeding industry as the source of the trouble
sheree bega
Friday

Best moments from Haute Couture Spring 2023

The Spring 2023 Haute Couture reminds us what true couture is all about
kimberley schoeman
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×