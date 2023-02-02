‘I’m charged for being black’, says FNB, Sasol R420m fraud accused

Medical doctor Mahendran Munsamy, who has been described as having “a propensity to commit offences”, insists the graft charges against him for defrauding First National Bank and Sasol of R420 million are “an assault” on successful black petroleum entrepreneurs.

This week, Munsamy appeared in two different courthouses — the Johannesburg high court and the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court, sitting in Palm Ridge — on a raft of graft-related charges for allegedly swindling FNB and Sasol.