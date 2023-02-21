Frank Chikane to take over as chair of ANC Integrity Committee

ANC stalwart Frank Chikane will take over the chairperson position of the integrity commission in the ANC, replacing George Mashamba.

The ally of former president Thabo Mbeki could wield the axe over president Cyril Ramaphosa, who is yet to hear what the commission recommended about the Phala Phala scandal.

Sophie de Bruyn-Williams, another party stalwart, will deputise Chikane.

Other members who have been appointed to the group of elders include Sue Rabkin, Cyril Jantjies, Smangaliso Mkhatshwa, Nkele Ntingane, Thandi Rankoe, Jenny Schreiner, James Ngculu and Len Rasekgatla.

Ramaphosa has appeared twice before the commission over controversy around the theft at his game farm in Phala Phala, the last session being in September. He confirmed this saying he had a good meeting with the body of elders.

“I gave them quite a bit of information, much of which is in the public domain,” the president told the media.

His initial interaction with the commission was first reported by the M&G in July 2022. According to insiders who spoke at the time, Ramaphosa had been mum on the charges levelled against him.

Ramaphosa and the commission allegedly clashed after he refused to answer questions about the burglary at the game farm, which has made national and international headlines. The meeting was consequently adjourned.

The ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) held a special meeting on Monday to appoint heads of committees.

The party retained Ralph Mgijima as the chair of the national disciplinary committee (NDC) with NEC members Faith Muthambi and Nocawe Mafu in the committee. The party chose to appoint non-NEC members including Thandi Orleyn, Enver Surty, Kerenza Millard, Robinson Ramaite and Vusi Pikoli.

Johnny de Lange was also retained in the appeals committee of the NDC with former Limpopo provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane and former Eastern Cape speaker Noxolo Kiviet as NEC members in the committee. New committee members include Lindiwe Hendricks, Krish Govender, Max Boqwana, Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi and Firoz Cachalia.

Dr Zweli Mkhize, who lost out in the ANC presidency elections in December, has been deployed as head of the social transformation committee, while newly elected deputy president Paul Mashatile has been appointed head of the deployment committee. This is traditionally a position held by the party’s deputy president.

Ramaphosa allies David Makhura and Mdumiseni Ntuli have been absorbed into the ANC head office at Luthuli House. This is as speculation increases about who Ramaphosa will deploy to his cabinet. The president is expected to announce his new ministers on Thursday.

Makhura has been appointed as the new head of political education, with Ntuli taking over the post of elections manager, a position previously occupied by new secretary general, Fikile Mbalula.

The two party heavyweights are stationed at Luthuli House for the time being.

Former general manager Febe Potgieter has been appointed head of research at the party’s head office while Mdu Manana will take on the head of organising and membership position. Sibongile Besani will stay put as head of the presidency.

Potgieter’s position as the general manager will continue until the end of March 2023, the special national executive committee decided on Monday.

Makhura, a former Gauteng premier, has been widely thought to be heading to the Union Buildings. However, those close to Ramaphosa said that he will likely become part of his cabinet in June should the president choose to reshuffle his cabinet again.

In the NEC document seen by the M&G, Makhura will be deployed as deputy chair of the ANC’s drafting committee as well as a member of the elections campaign committee.

Meanwhile, newly elected NEC member Zuko Godlipmpi has been appointed as the deputy chairperson of the party’s economic transformation committee, a position previously held by the now chair Mmamokolo Kubayi, a loyal ally of Ramaphosa.

The chair position was previously held by finance minister Enoch Godongwana and is viewed as one of the most important portfolios in the ANC.