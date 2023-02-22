Subscribe

Eskom: interdicting necessary tariff hike will be catastrophic for the country

Eskom has argued in papers filed in reply to the Democratic Alliance’s court challenge on looming electricity tariff increases that the challenge is built on a flawed understanding of how increases are calculated. (Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images)
Eskom has argued in papers filed in reply to the Democratic Alliance’s court challenge on looming electricity tariff increases that the challenge is built on a flawed understanding of how increases are calculated, and it would be catastrophic for the company and even the country if the hikes were not implemented come April.

The DA filed a two-part application in the Pretoria high court last month.

In the first part, it seeks an interdict barring Eskom from implementing the price increase on 1 April pending the outcome of the second, in which it asks the court to declare not only the price hike but the state’s response to the power crisis, including load-shedding, as unconstitutional.

