National

How NPA ‘protected’ Shepherd Bushiri’s rape and trafficking charges

Pastor Shepherd Bushiri. Photo: Supplied
0

Two top National Prosecting Authority (NPA) advocates have been implicated in actively and successfully thwarting attempts to arrest rape and human trafficking accused Shepherd Bushiri before he fled South Africa. 

An investigative report, which the Mail & Guardian has seen, shows how NPA prosecutors Adina van Deventer and Alicia Roos failed to prosecute the self-proclaimed prophet for the alleged rape and trafficking of underage girls.

After the report came an affidavit from the lead investigator who was probing the fugitive, detailing how, at every turn, she was blocked from arresting Bushiri by Van Deventer and Roos. 

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

National

The self-proclaimed prophet and his allies were shielded by NPA advocates, a damning investigation by the Hawks finds
khaya koko
National

×