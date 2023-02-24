How NPA ‘protected’ Shepherd Bushiri’s rape and trafficking charges

Two top National Prosecting Authority (NPA) advocates have been implicated in actively and successfully thwarting attempts to arrest rape and human trafficking accused Shepherd Bushiri before he fled South Africa.

An investigative report, which the Mail & Guardian has seen, shows how NPA prosecutors Adina van Deventer and Alicia Roos failed to prosecute the self-proclaimed prophet for the alleged rape and trafficking of underage girls.

After the report came an affidavit from the lead investigator who was probing the fugitive, detailing how, at every turn, she was blocked from arresting Bushiri by Van Deventer and Roos.