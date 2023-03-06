Subscribe

Madonsela says State Security Agency tried to snoop on CIEX-Bankorp probe

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says intelligence agency opened documents couriered to her by the department of international relations. (Photo by Esa Alexander/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela on Monday told the inquiry mulling the impeachment of her successor that she did not involve the intelligence services in the CIEX-Bankorp inquiry beyond a brief meeting with former National Intelligence Agency (NIA) boss Billy Masethla for historical information.

The purpose of the meeting was to inquire about the NIA’s interaction with CIEX, which recommended that Absa should pay interest on the lifeline to Bankorp.

However, subsequently, it appeared that the State Security Agency (SSA), which replaced the NIA, pried into documents availed to her by CIEX director Michael Oatley.

Madonsela raised this in a statement she read to the section 194 inquiry before facing questions from suspended public protector Busiswe Mkhwebane’s advocate, Dali Mpofu.

Emsie Ferreira

